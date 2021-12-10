$233.18 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report sales of $233.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.69 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

