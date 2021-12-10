257,717 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 462,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

