$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 447,812 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,941. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

