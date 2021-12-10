$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $29.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $31.55 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $120.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.