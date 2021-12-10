2local (2LC) Achieves Market Cap of $508,801.71

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, 2local has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $508,801.71 and $102,277.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,592,387,861 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

