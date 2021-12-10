2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.7%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.