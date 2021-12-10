$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 117,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $672.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.36.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

