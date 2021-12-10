$3.38 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $202.91. 8,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

