$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.47 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 342,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

