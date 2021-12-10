$30.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $30.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $71.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

TELL opened at $3.26 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

