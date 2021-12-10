$30.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.03 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.95 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

