$31.72 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report sales of $31.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Evolus posted sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $96.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Evolus stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $320.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

