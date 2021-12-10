3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

MMM stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

