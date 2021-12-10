$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

