$4.58 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.81. Cigna reported earnings per share of $3.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Shares of CI traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.50. 40,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,425. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

