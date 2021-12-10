$464.88 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $464.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 25.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PTC by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PTC by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

