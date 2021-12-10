4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,860.26

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,860.26 ($37.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,970 ($39.38). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,930 ($38.85), with a volume of 21,066 shares changing hands.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,900 ($38.46).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,945.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,860.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.92 million and a PE ratio of 194.04.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

