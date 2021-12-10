$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $141.39 and a 52-week high of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

