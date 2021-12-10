$5.71 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $5.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $4.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $182.83 and a 52-week high of $312.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

