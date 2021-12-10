$5.71 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $5.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $4.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $182.83 and a 52-week high of $312.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.