$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $537.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in MSCI by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $619.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.30. MSCI has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

