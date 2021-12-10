$553.07 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $553.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.22 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

