56,900 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

