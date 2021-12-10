$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

AVPT stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

