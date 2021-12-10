$58.10 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $58.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $15.38 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.