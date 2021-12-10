59,507 Shares in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of First Community as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

