$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report sales of $6.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNGX stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

