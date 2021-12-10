$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

