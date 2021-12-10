$64.27 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $982.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

