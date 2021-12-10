$65.93 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post sales of $65.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.93 million and the highest is $68.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $46.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Shares of INSP opened at $219.49 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.04.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.