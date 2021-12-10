$671.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.30 million and the highest is $672.60 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research
raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.
In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,195,428. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTEK opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91.
Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.
Tetra Tech Company Profile
Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.
