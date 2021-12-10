$68.20 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.32 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

