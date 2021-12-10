$7.54 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.89. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $31.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $33.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.46 to $33.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Broadcom stock traded up $42.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.60. 360,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $257.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

