79,869 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 249.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

