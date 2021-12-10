$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.18. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $733,486,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

