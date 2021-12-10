87,028 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

