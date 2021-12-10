8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $884,828.79 and $656,939.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003260 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003479 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

