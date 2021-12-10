A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 352,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 288,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$8.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

