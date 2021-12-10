A.S. Gravityrock Sells 92,633 Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A.S. Gravityrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80.

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 463,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,590. ForgeRock Inc has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $5,462,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FORG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

