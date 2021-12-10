AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,934.78

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,934.78 ($25.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,750 ($23.21). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($23.21), with a volume of 12,935 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £395.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

