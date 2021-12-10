AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.37

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 39437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

