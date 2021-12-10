Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

