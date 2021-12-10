Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

ABT stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

