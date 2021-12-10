Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.37. 4,371,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

