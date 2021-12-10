Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ASEI traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 354.80 ($4.70). 60,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 285.64 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.49.
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile
