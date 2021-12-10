Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 354.80 ($4.70). 60,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 285.64 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.49.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

