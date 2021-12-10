Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 2,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.41%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

