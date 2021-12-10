Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

