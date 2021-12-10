Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Accuray worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

