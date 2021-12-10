ACoconut (AC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55,074.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $524,182.43 and $55,074.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

