Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.