adbank (ADB) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $169,634.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

